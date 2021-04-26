Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,966 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 30,918 shares of company stock worth $364,018 over the last three months. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FEIM stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.66. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.