Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.00

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 122338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

