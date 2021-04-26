Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Holdings Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.39 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

