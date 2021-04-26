Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $240.00 at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $201.76 on Monday. Fortinet has a one year low of $103.25 and a one year high of $209.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.87 and its 200 day moving average is $151.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

