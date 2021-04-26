Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,101 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMW opened at $165.74 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

