Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 645 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,472 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $294.80 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.87.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

