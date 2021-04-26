Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.59 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $608.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $378.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $546.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

