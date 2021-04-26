Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 814 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after buying an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $109.51 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

