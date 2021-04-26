Flowserve (FLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

