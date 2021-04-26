Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE:DFP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.90. 39,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.