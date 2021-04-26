First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Shares Purchased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $52.11 on Monday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

