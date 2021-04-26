First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 51.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

