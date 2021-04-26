First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Merchants in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $22,642,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 331,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 242,795 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.