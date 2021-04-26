First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.79.

NYSE FR opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

