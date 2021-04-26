First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.97 on Monday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $21,395,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

