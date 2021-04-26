First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FHB stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

