First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $885.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $303.18 and a one year high of $889.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $833.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

