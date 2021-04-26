FireEye (FEYE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FEYE stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. FireEye has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

