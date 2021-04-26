Fire & Flower (FAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

FAF stock opened at C$1.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$243.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. Fire & Flower has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.50.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

