FIO Protocol (FIO) Tops One Day Volume of $96.57 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $73.75 million and approximately $96.57 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000900 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001603 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 754,669,766 coins and its circulating supply is 232,296,917 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.