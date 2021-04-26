Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $109.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.34. 708,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,716. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

