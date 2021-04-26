Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,580 shares of company stock worth $261,415. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,647,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

