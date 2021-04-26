Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million.

FMNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,405. The company has a market capitalization of $464.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

