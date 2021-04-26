Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $465.80

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $465.80 and last traded at $464.86, with a volume of 5044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.