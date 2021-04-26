Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

