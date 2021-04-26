Facebook (FB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FB opened at $301.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.32. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

