F3Logic LLC Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,943 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises 0.5% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIAL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,173 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,136,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 687,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 307,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 744,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after buying an additional 225,576 shares during the period.

Shares of DIAL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,448. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

