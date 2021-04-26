F3Logic LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.5% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.43. The stock had a trading volume of 50,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

