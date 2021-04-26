F3Logic LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after buying an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.47. 15,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.