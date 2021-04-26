Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.