Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 32,351 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,351 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Vector Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vector Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

VGR opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

