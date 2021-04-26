Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 0.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.