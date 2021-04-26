Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.07.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $235.64 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock valued at $280,548,704. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

