Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

NYSE:ES opened at $88.17 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

