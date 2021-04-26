Everest Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.18 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $103.18 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00060751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.00283030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.62 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00730983 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.45 or 1.00352223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

