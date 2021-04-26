Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.29. 142,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,646. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98.

