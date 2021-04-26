Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,281 shares during the period. Square makes up about 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.00. The company had a trading volume of 213,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690,849. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157,265 shares of company stock worth $276,886,471 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

