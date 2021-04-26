Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $207.50 and last traded at $207.50. 10,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,177,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $2,687,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

