Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $32.19 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and $2.00 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $32.19 or 0.00059517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.90 or 0.04622339 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

