Essex Savings Bank Sells 199 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.26 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88.

