Essex Savings Bank Purchases 325 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $274.69 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

