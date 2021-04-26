Essex Savings Bank Has $899,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $256.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

