Essex Savings Bank Buys Shares of 3,270 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,270 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

