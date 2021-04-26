Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

Shares of EPRT opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

