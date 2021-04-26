Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.34

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 1009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Essent Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $995,910. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Essent Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.