Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.17.

ERO stock opened at C$23.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.97. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$13.79 and a 12-month high of C$25.14.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

