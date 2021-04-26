Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BJRI. Stephens upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

