Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OGI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $613.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

