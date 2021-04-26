Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tricon Residential Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.82.

Shares of TCN opened at C$13.13 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 28.62%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

