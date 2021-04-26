Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total transaction of $1,222,161.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,752.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.89.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $718.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $673.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

